Vanguard Scientific Partners With Rymedi On Regulatory Solution For Cannabis Industry

Vanguard Scientific Systems, a global provider of tools and solutions to the botanical extraction industry, said Wednesday that it's entering a strategic and exclusive industry partnership with Rymedi, a company that offers compliance, traceability and regulatory adherence technologies.

With the partnership, Vanguard said it will improve its offering and empower clients to meet both the domestic and international regulatory requirements of the cannabinoid industry.

Under the partnership, the companies will offer solution-based services such as GS1 global labeling standardization, export readiness and product conformity, Quality Management System development and on-demand document control and validation.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

"As the cannabinoid market continues to expand and regulations are being defined by state, country and region, understanding and navigating the evolving landscape of compliance can make the difference between generating revenue and producing a product which cannot be sold," Vanguard Scientific CEO Matthew Anderson said in a statement.

"For companies, especially ones navigating the U.S. hemp industry, having a team of quality experts and a technological solution providing an additional layer of compliance support will be the key to long-term consumer and patient success."