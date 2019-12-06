Market Overview

Cannabis Investment Manager Silverleaf Venture Enters Strategic Partnership With Hedgeye
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 06, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Cannabis Investment Manager Silverleaf Venture Enters Strategic Partnership With Hedgeye

Cannabis oriented investment manager, Silverleaf Venture Partners LLC, and investment research firm Hedgeye Risk announced Thursday a strategic partnership.

The idea behind the collaboration is for Hedgeye to grant research and investment consulting services to the General Partner managing Silverleaf’s third investment fund.

The third private fund is projected to reach around $25 million in assets under management and to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

“We technically haven’t started raising capital for this third investment vehicle but nearly a quarter of the fund is already spoken for,” said Silverleaf's Douglas Hannah.

Silverleaf will also attain access to Hedgeye’s cannabis research.

“The partnership allows Silverleaf to tap Hedgeye’s deep analytical expertise and knowledge of the public side of the cannabis industry which will help sharpen our analysis with prospective portfolio investments,” Silverleaf's Andre Haroche said in a statement.

Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough also commented on the partnership.

“This partnership broadens Hedgeye’s unique perspective into the private investing side of the cannabis sector. It increases our existing deep expertise and will ultimately lead to more insightful research for our clients,” McCullough said.

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday