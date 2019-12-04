Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exclusive: Bhang's Jamie Pearson Appointed As CEO, President
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2019 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Exclusive: Bhang's Jamie Pearson Appointed As CEO, President

Cannabis packaged goods company Bhang Inc.'s (CSE:BHNG) (OTC: BHNGF) interim president, Jamie L. Pearson, will take upon the role of president and CEO, Benzinga has learned. Scott Van Rixel has resigned from the position of CEO.

Pearson’s leadership skills have already been recognized as she was chosen as one of the 2019 High Times Female 50, which honors the 50 most powerful female figures in the cannabis industry. She was also honored by High Times asking her to give the keynote speech entitled "Breaking the Glass Ceiling."

"Women leadership isn’t only a social justice issue. It also makes good business sense. Statistics (formed on the cracks of the Katherine Grahams) consistently prove that companies with diversity (gender and race, religion, sexual orientation and politics) are more profitable than companies with what my friend Jeanne Sullivan calls the 'pale, male, stale' leadership model,” Pearson said in her speech.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Pearson highlighted her aim to inspire other women in the industry. As president and CEO, Pearson will be concentrating on the company’s profitability, with plans to expand in Nevada, Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Canada.

In a letter to Bhang's shareholders, Pearson detailed her plans to make the company a leader in the cannabis CPG space. The first two steps on that road are a reduction of the company’s SKUs to the most profitable, and reduction of the staff.

"Bhang’s focus is on being a great CPG company – period," Pearson said. "Despite the intense regulatory and market environments, I am excited to lead Bhang. I believe in the strength of our brand, the strength of our products, and most definitely, in the strength of our team."

Posted-In: Jamie PearsonCannabis News Management Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BHNGF)

'Arguably The Fastest-Growing Business In The World': 6 Investment Pitches From The Cannabis Capital Conference
What Warren G And '90s Rap Taught Me About Marketing (Especially For Cannabis)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.04
0.0562
+ 0.47%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.90
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.02
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$309.51
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

Hexo's 'Quality Weed At Legit Prices' Reaches Ontario

Cannabis company HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Thursday that its new value brand Original Stash has reached the Ontario market.  The ... read more

Aurora's CBD Oil Approved As Medical Marijuana Product In Ireland

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that one of its oil products has obtained approval for use under Ireland’s new Medical Cannabis ... read more

Aphria Secures $80M In Financing For Aphria Diamond Growing Facility

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday that its Aphria Diamond growing facility subsidiary obtained an $80-million credit ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday