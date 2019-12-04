Exclusive: Bhang's Jamie Pearson Appointed As CEO, President

Cannabis packaged goods company Bhang Inc.'s (CSE:BHNG) (OTC: BHNGF) interim president, Jamie L. Pearson, will take upon the role of president and CEO, Benzinga has learned. Scott Van Rixel has resigned from the position of CEO.

Pearson’s leadership skills have already been recognized as she was chosen as one of the 2019 High Times Female 50, which honors the 50 most powerful female figures in the cannabis industry. She was also honored by High Times asking her to give the keynote speech entitled "Breaking the Glass Ceiling."

"Women leadership isn’t only a social justice issue. It also makes good business sense. Statistics (formed on the cracks of the Katherine Grahams) consistently prove that companies with diversity (gender and race, religion, sexual orientation and politics) are more profitable than companies with what my friend Jeanne Sullivan calls the 'pale, male, stale' leadership model,” Pearson said in her speech.

Pearson highlighted her aim to inspire other women in the industry. As president and CEO, Pearson will be concentrating on the company’s profitability, with plans to expand in Nevada, Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Canada.

In a letter to Bhang's shareholders, Pearson detailed her plans to make the company a leader in the cannabis CPG space. The first two steps on that road are a reduction of the company’s SKUs to the most profitable, and reduction of the staff.

"Bhang’s focus is on being a great CPG company – period," Pearson said. "Despite the intense regulatory and market environments, I am excited to lead Bhang. I believe in the strength of our brand, the strength of our products, and most definitely, in the strength of our team."