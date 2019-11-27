Michigan Recalls Vapes To Test For Contaminants Linked To Illness

This week, the state of Michigan has recalled all marijuana vape cartridges to test for contaminants suspected of contributing to 47 deaths and 2,290 hospitalizations across the United States from vaping-related health issues.

What To Know

Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency instituted emergency rules to halt sales of previously manufactured THC vapes as it tests for vitamin E acetate. Producers of new vapes are prohibited from using non-FDA approved inactive ingredients, and distillate producers must list all active and inactive ingredients on product packaging.

“It is absolutely vital that patients and consumers know, with certainty, the ingredients in the products that they are using,” Michigan Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said in a press release. “These rules require stringent testing and will continue to prioritize the health and safety of Michiganders.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet identified a cause for the illness, but has linked multiple cases to the black-market additive vitamin E acetate.

“The collaboration with our public health partners over the last several months has resulted in the issuance of these rules which will increase consumer confidence in the regulated supply of marijuana products intended for inhalation,” MRA Director Andrew Brisbo said.

Why It's Important

The halt on weed vape distribution may put a damper on the state’s Dec. 1 launch of recreational sales. Licensed distributors will not be able to market the product again until it has passed testing.

“We’re fully supportive of the governor’s decision,” Robin Schneider, executive director of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, told MSN News. “Our members’ No. 1 priority is providing safe, tested medicine to medical marijuana patients across the state. We think this will contribute significantly towards that goal.”

The MRA said it will inspect processing plants twice a month to ensure compliance with the new rules.

The recall is the second emergency measure Michigan has taken since September to curb vaping illness. A ban on flavored e-cigarettes is being appealed in state court.

