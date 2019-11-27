Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Recalls Vapes To Test For Contaminants Linked To Illness
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 27, 2019 8:59am   Comments
Share:
Michigan Recalls Vapes To Test For Contaminants Linked To Illness

This week, the state of Michigan has recalled all marijuana vape cartridges to test for contaminants suspected of contributing to 47 deaths and 2,290 hospitalizations across the United States from vaping-related health issues.

What To Know

Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency instituted emergency rules to halt sales of previously manufactured THC vapes as it tests for vitamin E acetate. Producers of new vapes are prohibited from using non-FDA approved inactive ingredients, and distillate producers must list all active and inactive ingredients on product packaging.

“It is absolutely vital that patients and consumers know, with certainty, the ingredients in the products that they are using,” Michigan Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said in a press release. “These rules require stringent testing and will continue to prioritize the health and safety of Michiganders.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet identified a cause for the illness, but has linked multiple cases to the black-market additive vitamin E acetate.

“The collaboration with our public health partners over the last several months has resulted in the issuance of these rules which will increase consumer confidence in the regulated supply of marijuana products intended for inhalation,” MRA Director Andrew Brisbo said.

Want to hear exclusive updates on the adult-use licensing process? Check out the next meetup with MRA Executive Director, Andrew Brisbo on Dec. 18 at the Benzinga Headquarters! Get your tickets here before they sell out!

Why It's Important

The halt on weed vape distribution may put a damper on the state’s Dec. 1 launch of recreational sales. Licensed distributors will not be able to market the product again until it has passed testing.

“We’re fully supportive of the governor’s decision,” Robin Schneider, executive director of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, told MSN News. “Our members’ No. 1 priority is providing safe, tested medicine to medical marijuana patients across the state. We think this will contribute significantly towards that goal.”

The MRA said it will inspect processing plants twice a month to ensure compliance with the new rules.

The recall is the second emergency measure Michigan has taken since September to curb vaping illness. A ban on flavored e-cigarettes is being appealed in state court.

Related Links:

Brace For Stricter FDA Regulation Of CBD Consumer Products, Analysts Say

Michigan Cities Vote On Recreational Marijuana: What You Need To Know

Posted-In: Andrew Brisbo marijuana michiganCannabis News Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.26
-0.0285
- 0.23%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.81
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.94
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$313.99
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Integrated Logistics Continues To Bleed-Out Losses