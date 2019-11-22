Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
One year ago, Michigan legalized adult-use cannabis, forming the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency recently announced the legal sale of marijuana in Michigan could begin as soon Dec. 1.
The agency released its weekly licensing report for the period of Nov. 11-15. Here are the results:
Prequalifications Approved
- JDS Michigan Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Beyond Green, LLC, Provisioning Center
- AHS Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center
- HOS Investments, LLC, Grower Class A
- GABACO Holdings, LLC, Processor
- NBB Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center, Processor
- DSK Holding Company, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Michigan Total Healing Center of Buchanan, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
- BAJ Management, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Michigan's Finest MMD, Inc., Provisioning Center
Prequalifications Denied
- Fresh Coast Farms, LLC, Grower Class C
- MI Ventura 1, LLC, Grower Class C
- MI Ventura PROC, LLC, Processor
Licensure Approved
- 4100 Ann Arbor Road, Inc., Provisioning Center
- Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Grower Class C GR-C-000115
- Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Grower Class C GR-C-000116
- Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Grower Class CGR-C-000117
- DCAD, LLC, Grower Class C
- Refine Michigan Co, Provisioning Center
Changes Approved
- Pure Coast Cannabis
- Med Farm of Michigan, Inc
Renewals Approved
- 3200 North, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Golden Harvests, LLC, Grower Class C
