Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2019 11:50am   Comments
Share:
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

One year ago, Michigan legalized adult-use cannabis, forming the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency recently announced the legal sale of marijuana in Michigan could begin as soon Dec. 1.

Want to hear exclusive updates on the adult-use licensing process? Check out the next meetup with MRA Executive Director, Andrew Brisbo on Dec. 18 at the Benzinga Headquarters! Get your tickets here before they sell out!

The agency released its weekly licensing report for the period of Nov. 11-15. Here are the results:

Prequalifications Approved

  • JDS Michigan Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • Beyond Green, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • AHS Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • HOS Investments, LLC, Grower Class A
  • GABACO Holdings, LLC, Processor
  • NBB Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center, Processor
  • DSK Holding Company, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Michigan Total Healing Center of Buchanan, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
  • BAJ Management, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Michigan's Finest MMD, Inc., Provisioning Center

Prequalifications Denied

  • Fresh Coast Farms, LLC, Grower Class C
  • MI Ventura 1, LLC, Grower Class C
  • MI Ventura PROC, LLC, Processor

Licensure Approved

  • 4100 Ann Arbor Road, Inc., Provisioning Center
  • Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Grower Class C GR-C-000115
  • Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Grower Class C GR-C-000116
  • Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Grower Class CGR-C-000117
  • DCAD, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Refine Michigan Co, Provisioning Center

Changes Approved

  • Pure Coast Cannabis
  • Med Farm of Michigan, Inc

Renewals Approved

  • 3200 North, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Golden Harvests, LLC, Grower Class C

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.12
-0.5205
- 6.81%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.55
-1.01
- 5.44%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.67
-0.539
- 4.08%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$310.12
-0.185
- 0.06%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Aurora Cannabis Promotes 2 Execs, Says 94% Of Holders Chose To Convert Debentures

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Wednesday that it promoted its senior vice president of product development and regulatory affairs, Dr. Shane ... read more

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mixed Reactions To Tesla's Cybertruck: Is Futuristic Design A Sales Driver Or Just Weird?