Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Cities Vote On Recreational Marijuana: What You Need To Know
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 06, 2019 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Michigan Cities Vote On Recreational Marijuana: What You Need To Know

Michigan communities sent a message of unwelcome to the marijuana industry this week, as Tuesday’s local elections restricted pot prospects in regions across the state.

The State of Michigan legalized recreational marijuana in 2018, but empowered local units to decide whether to welcome producers and dispensaries. Municipalities continue to craft their policies a year later.

On Tuesday, 10 municipalities voted to introduce, expand or ban licensing programs for pot shops. Seven chose severe restrictions.

Want to hear exclusive updates on the adult-use licensing process? Check out the next meetup with MRA Executive Director, Andrew Brisbo on Dec. 18 at the Benzinga Headquarters! Get your tickets here before they sell out!

Pot Losses

In Metro Detroit, Keego Harbor rejected a proposal to license four medical dispensaries and four retail stores; Walled Lake rejected a proposal to increase retail licenses from three to eight; and Allen Park rejected a proposal to issue licenses for three retailers, three micro businesses and consumption spaces.

Hudson City and Mount Pleasant also defeated pro-marijuana proposals — the former to welcome 32 facilities and the latter to permit five retailers and unlimited production companies.

South Haven and Marenisco Township voted to ban recreational businesses altogether.

Pot Victories

Lincoln Park will welcome two medical and two recreational shops, as well as one micro business, grower, processor, testing facility and secure transporter. Marenisco Township will

In Crystal Township and Northfield Township, voters rejected citizens petitions to ban recreational businesses.

Why It’s Important

The legal recreational industry has been slow to develop in Michigan, partly because of state regulatory delays. The Marijuana Regulatory Agency began accepting license applications just last week, and it can take up to 90 days to process each submission. Retail sales aren’t expected for months.

Municipal resistance to producers and distributors compound the industry barriers to development and render investments that much riskier.

The MRA expects to start issuing recreational licenses by the end of November or December.

Related Links:

What To Know About Gage Cannabis, The Michigan Company That Named Bruce Linton As Executive Chairman

C3 Industries Closes Funding Round, Brings Total Capital Raised To $25M

Posted-In: michigan Recreational MarijuanaCannabis Government News Regulations Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + HMLSF)

The Week In Cannabis: MedMen And Hexo See Big Losses, While Psychedelics And Hemp Thrive
When Investing In Cannabis Stocks, Think Like A Banker: 5 Tips To Avoid Fraud
The Week In Cannabis: Hexo Postpones Q4 Report, Rapinoe Teams With CBD Brand, Sanders Unveils Legalization Plan
4 Pro Cannabis Investors Talk Stocks
Cresco Labs CEO: The Future Of Cannabis Legalization Includes Social Equity
If You Want Cannabis Legalized: Help Vets Grow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.88
-0.142
- 1.77%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.45
-0.24
- 1.22%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.18
-0.1065
- 0.8%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$306.94
-0.105
- 0.03%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Europa Leaders Summit
November 7, 2019
NEW YORK, NY
Evolve Health and Wellness Expo
November 8, 2019 - November 9, 2019
VANCOUVER, BC
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
see all

California Cannabis Brand Flow Kana Launches Podcast Hosted By Jason Silva

California cannabis flower brand, Flow Kana announced Monday that it's launching a podcast series, "Flow Sessions With Jason ... read more

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Roadrunner Incurs Heavy Losses Amid Restructuring