Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 26, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 5:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 0.7% to close at $5.79.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 2.8%, to close at $3.31.
  • GrowGeneration (OTC: GRWG) shares gained 5.11%, closing at $4.73.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.85%, to close at $98.83.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 0.08%, closing at $78.03.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 26.61%, closing at $7.76.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares gained 0.14%, closing at $2.85.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 0.4% to close at $2.54.
  • Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares gained 2.73%, closing at $3.39.
  • Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares rose 0.5%, to close at $12.05.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 5.16%, to close at $2.39.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 0.44% to close at $4.54.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares tumbled by 4.65%, eventually closing at $2.19.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 1.84%, to close at $18.11.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 2.32%, to close at $6.74.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 7.88%, eventually closing at $0.83.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 3.91% to close at $0.67.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 7.31%, to close at $2.03.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares fell 1.19% to close at $2.50.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares dropped by 6.63%, to close at $1.55.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares tumbled by 0.31%, eventually closing at $3.25.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 3.74%, to close at $0.49.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares tumbled by 17.14%, eventually closing at $1.45.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 4.27%, to close at $8.08.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares tumbled by 3.28%, eventually closing at $2.65.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares dropped by 3.21%, to close at $0.50.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 3.56%, eventually closing at $20.05.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 3.7% to close at $1.56.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares dropped by 3.46%, to close at $2.35.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 6.88%, to close at $2.98.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 0.46%, to close at $6.52.

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.81
-0.1709
- 2.45%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.94
-0.385
- 2.22%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.26
-0.1385
- 1.12%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$313.99
0.66
+ 0.21%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
