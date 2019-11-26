Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BDS Analytics' September 2019 Cannabis Price Index (CPI) Points To Seasonal Decline
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
November 26, 2019 9:39am   Comments
Share:

Earlier this month, global cannabinoid market research company BDS Analytics released its September Cannabis Retail Price Index (CPI).

The index hit 102.29 in September, a decrease from both the previous month (104.01) and this time last year (104.28). Year-to-date, the average retail prices of cannabis products has fallen -1.3%.

The Results

Despite the overall price decline, the index trended positively for pre-rolled joints, ingestibles, and topicals on a month-over-month basis. However, negative price trends in flower, vape, and dabbable concentrates pushed the index lower.

That said, the average retail price for flower, ingestibles, topicals, and vape has stabilized after dropping 9% through the third quarter—a result of market seasonality. While Q3 2018 dollar sales for cannabis products declined roughly 4%, BDS believes the 2019 decline is related to concerns surrounding vaping, sales of which declined by 21% through September, and affected companies like Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)

About The CPI

The CPI is designed to illustrate demand shifts, pricing adjustments, and other trends in the cannabis industry for consumers, producers, and investors. Through its GreenEdge Platform, BDS compiles retail transaction pricing data for dispensaries in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon, which make up 50% of the United States’ legalized cannabis product sales.

The CPI is relevant in generating supply chain and pricing decisions. In 2018, after persistent declines in flower prices, BDS identified a temporary floor via its CPI. Following, early-to-mid 2019, Flower prices rebounded as concentrate and vape production rose.

 

Posted-In: altria BDS Analytics Cannabis Price Index CPI JUULCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MO + PM)

Trump Changes Course On Flavored Vape Ban
Juul Smokes Out 650 Jobs To Save $1B In Costs Next Year
Vaping-Related Lung Disease And Vitamin E Acetate: What You Should Know
Uber Shares Hit The Curb After Earnings, But Trade Optimism Continues To Lift Market
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 4, 2019
Former Juul Exec Says Company Sold 1 Million Contaminated Pods
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.29
-0.03
- 0.17%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.98
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.40
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$313.33
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
see all

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Investing During Stock Market Highs

FDA Issues Warning Letters to 15 Companies For Illegal CBD Sales