Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 22, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2019 4:48pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares increased by 0.95% to close at $2.34.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 2.41% to close at $101.75.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 35.33% to close at $7.24.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares gained 5.41%, closing at $1.73.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 5.37% to close at $1.57.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 13.46% to close at $2.70.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 5.66% to close at $4.67.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 9.27% to close at $18.41.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 5.15%, closing at $5.71.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 7.28%, closing at $7.07.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 5.9% to close at 90 cents. 
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 5.95% to close at 72 cents. 
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.55% to close at $3.26.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 15.35%, eventually closing at $2.15.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 4.93%, to close at $2.70.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 2.4%, to close at $77.93.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares tumbled by 2.73%, closing at $1.78.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares dropped by 2.44%, to close at $3.40.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares fell 4.1% to close at $3.04.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 14.13%, to close at 56 cents. 
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 7.69% to close at $2.64.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 3.63%, eventually closing at $7.96.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dropped by 7.45%, to close at $2.98.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares fell 6.42% to close at 55 cents. 
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.9% to close at $21.33.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares dropped by 0.04%, to close at $2.55.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 2.12%, to close at $3.23.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 6.24%, to close at $6.31.

Are We Experiencing A Cannabis Bubble? Lessons From The Dotcom Days

Massachusetts Recreational Cannabis Sales Generate $393.7M In Year One

Harborside Trades Down After Posting $1.2M Q3 Net Loss, Announcing Restructuring

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2019
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Cannabis Short Sellers Down $272M Following Canopy Growth Upgrade
Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.19
-0.4485
- 5.87%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.66
-0.9
- 4.85%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.68
-0.5341
- 4.04%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$310.95
0.65
+ 0.21%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Aurora Cannabis Promotes 2 Execs, Says 94% Of Holders Chose To Convert Debentures

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Wednesday that it promoted its senior vice president of product development and regulatory affairs, Dr. Shane ... read more

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more
