Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'The World Is Ready' For Pot Luck: Retro Marijuana Board Game Gets Revived
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 10:40am   Comments
Share:
'The World Is Ready' For Pot Luck: Retro Marijuana Board Game Gets Revived

Kapcar Productions said Monday it started a Kickstarter campaign to support the revival of a retro marijuana board game Pot Luck. The game was initially designed back in 1979, and within the first year, it sold more than 12,000 copies.

Kapcar is looking for minimum funding in the amount of $10,000, offering a variety of rewards to supporters.

The game includes board, 15 bales, 30 pounds, 22 pot ownership cards, 16 Far Outs cards, 16 Bum Me out cards, potluck money and two dice.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

"Pot Luck was a game created before its time," Robbie Kaplan, co-creator said in a statement, "as society just wasn't ready to accept pot as mainstream in 1980. Today, with the widespread legalization of marijuana, and renewed interest in retro games, we felt it was time to bring this favorite back."

Although Pot Luck was headed for success, the timing wasn't right, as Nancy Reagan’s “Just say no” campaign pushed for the closing of all cannabis-related business, Kapcar said.

In the meantime, the game has seen popularity among retro-gaming collectors, with its original collectible copies being sold for more than $400 on eBay.

“Now, society has changed. Pot is mainstream, and the world is ready for this exciting marijuana themed game, Pot Luck,” Kapcar said.

Posted-In: Kapcar Productions Pot LuckCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.00
-0.05
- 0.31%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$312.59
0.6065
+ 0.19%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.72
0.02
+ 0.17%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.39
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Mainstream Payroll Providers Are Dropping Cannabis Businesses: Who's To Blame?

A troubling trend is emerging in the world of cannabis: established payroll and HR companies are suddenly dropping clients in the space, including many who ... read more

Aphria Announces New Board Of Directors, Executive Appointments

By J Rodrigo Safdiye Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) announced all seven candidates listed in its management information circular were elected as directors at the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Tax Considerations For Cannabis Business And Investment