'It's A Big Moment': Sweet Flower Opens New Location In Los Angeles Arts District
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 8:52am   Comments
'It's A Big Moment': Sweet Flower Opens New Location In Los Angeles Arts District

Cannabis lifestyle brand Sweet Flower announced Monday it has opened a brand new location in the Los Angeles Art District.

“The Downtown Arts District is the beating heart of the Los Angeles creative community. There is no better place to further expand our presence in the city. This is a vibrant and diverse community known for innovation, creativity and artistry,” CEO and Founder Timothy Dodd said in a statement.

“We uphold these values as part of our vision, and we look forward to becoming a cornerstone of the Arts District community. It’s a big moment for Sweet Flower; we’re building on incredible momentum and are privileged to be establishing a retail, distribution, and manufacturing hub in the Arts District as we roll-out our footprint across Los Angeles.”

The company respects its community by providing all Art District local businesses an employee and customer discount.

Sweet Flower was launched last year in Culver City, California, and since it has experienced growth, and “redefined the public perception of cannabis retail.”

It's a successful applicant for licenses in Pasadena and Culver City, the company said.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

