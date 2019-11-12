Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 12, 2019
Gainers
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 0.47%, closing at $2.80.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares increased by 5.49% to close at $1.65.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 1.1% to close at $10.14.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares rose 1.54%, to close at $0.66.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 0.79% to close at $3.81.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.38% to close at $3.57.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 4.43% to close at $4.75.
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares dropped by 1.02%, to close at $2.91.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 5.17%, to close at $19.25.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 0.66%, eventually closing at $6.38.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 3.09%, to close at $7.83.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 5.77% to close at $0.98.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 6.18% to close at $0.68.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 6.48% to close at $3.32.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 3.38% to close at $109.40.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 0.0% to close at $2.12.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 1.97%, eventually closing at $80.03.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 5.8%, to close at $3.90.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares fell 3.37% to close at $1.72.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares fell 12.91% to close at $3.33.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 3.76%, eventually closing at $1.05.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 19.47%, eventually closing at $2.73.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dropped by 1.8%, to close at $3.81.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 1.6%, to close at $21.57.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 9.43% to close at $1.44.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 11.97%, eventually closing at $2.32.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 4.11% to close at $6.53.
