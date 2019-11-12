Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MediPharm Labs Q3 Revenue Rises 38%, CEO Says Increase Driven By Private Label Business, Exports
Benzinga Cannabis  
November 12, 2019 4:06pm   Comments
Share:
MediPharm Labs Q3 Revenue Rises 38%, CEO Says Increase Driven By Private Label Business, Exports

By J Rodrigo Safdiye.

MediPharm Labs Corp (OTC: MEDIF) (TSE: LABS), a research-driven cannabis extraction, distillation and purification company, announced its third-quarter results Tuesday. 

Revenue was reported at CA$43.4 million ($32.7 million), a 38% quarter-over-quarter increase.

Gross profit was CA$14.8 million, a 30% increase over the second quarter, and the gross margin was 34% versus 36% in the prior quarter.  

Adjusted EBITDA came in at CA$10.1 million, 31% higher than the second quarter, while the adjusted EBITDA margin was 23% versus 24% in the prior quarter. 

Net third-quarter income before tax came in at CA$5.4 million, higher than CA$4.1 million in the second quarter.   

The company said it has filed an application to list on the Nasdaq exchange. 

Related Story: GrowGeneration Reports $1.8M Year-Over-Year Increase In Net Income

“Results from the third quarter marked our fourth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA and revenue growth,” CEO Patrick McCutcheon said in a statement.

“Our results are fueled by our expanding private label business, increasing exports and expanding relationships with our growing customer base. During the quarter our team has made great strides towards European GMP and Australian compliance of our facilities and continued to build out our capabilities and capacity across our global platforms in Canada and Australia." 

MediPharm shares were down 10.93% at $3.41 at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: Patrick McCutcheonCannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MEDIF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 11, 2019
Medicine Man Technologies Reports Q3 Net Loss Of $1.83M
The Week In Cannabis: Drake And Tony Hawk Get In The Weeds, Linton Joins Vireo, And A Myriad Of Earnings
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 8, 2019
Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 7, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.63
-0.2658
- 3.37%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.90
-0.43
- 3.23%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.59
-0.53
- 2.77%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$308.42
0.06
+ 0.02%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

A Few Notable Winners From The Canadian Cannabis Awards

The sixth annual Canadian Cannabis Awards were held Nov. 8 at the Fairmont Royal York in downtown Toronto. In addition to top names in cannabis, the ... read more

Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

Cannabis information company Leafly on Tuesday will announce its Leafly Certified Labs Program, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The program aims ... read more

Cronos Group Posts Q3 Revenue of CA$12.7 Million, Launches New CBD Brand PEACE+

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) posted third-quarter net revenue of CA$12.7 million ($9.6 million) Tuesday, up by 238% from CA$3.8 ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/12/19

GBP/USD Forecast: Downside Remains Limited