Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of November 4th – 10th, 2019.

10. 8 Cannabis Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

On Average, These 8 Cannabis Stocks Are Down 75% Year-to-Date, One Company Dropped 97% This Year Alone

Cannabis investors would be wise to steer clear of these risky pot stocks.

9. VIDEO: Aphria Diamond Secures Health Canada Cultivation Licence, Aphria Doubles Production Capacity

Aphria Diamond Adds 140,000 kgs Boosting Aphria’s Total Annual Production Capacity to 255,000 kgs

Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) announced it has received its Health Canada cultivation licence for the company’s 1.3 million sq ft Aphria Diamond greenhouse facility in Leamington, Ontario.

8. Short-Sellers Are Increasing Bets on Cannabis Stocks Even After Summer Sell-Off

Some Cannabis Stocks Have Lost More Than Half Their Value in the Last Few Months, But Short-Sellers Are Still Bearish

“Bearish speculators have strong conviction maintaining short exposure in the cannabis sector, despite the high borrow/carry costs,” said Matthew Unterman, director at financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

Short position updates on Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB), Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA), HEXO (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO), Cronos Group (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) and The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF).

7. Former Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton Reveals New Executive Role with U.S. MSO

Bruce Linton Set to Become New Executive Chairman of This Minneapolis-based MSO

Shares of this multi-state operator’s stock surged as much as 35% the day the Bruce Linton news was announced.

6. Jim Cramer: Stay Away from Aurora Cannabis

Cramer Commented on ACB Stock During the Lightning Round on CNBC’s Mad Money

“The group is just under heavy pressure, and every time it sticks it’s head up, it gets completely whacked. They’re playing whack-a-mole with these. We’ve got to wait to until one of them shows a really big profit,” said Cramer on Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB).

5. 3 Cannabis Stocks with Major Catalysts from Deals Closing

Recent Weakness in the Cannabis Sector Provides Great Opportunity for Long-Term Gains

These three cannabis stocks have major catalysts on the horizon thanks to the closure of major deals and eventual access to the banking and capital markets in the U.S.

4. Drake’s Next Act: ‘Potline Bling’ Feat. Canopy Growth Corp

Multi-Platinum Recording Superstar Drake and Canopy Growth Announce New Cannabis Partnership

Drake is heading home and will own a majority stake in Toronto-based "More Life Growth". Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) will own the remaining 40% in the new fully licensed cannabis producer.

3. Cannabis Earnings Season: Will Earnings from the Top Cannabis Companies Be a Relief?

Earnings Season is an Exciting Time for Investors Who Have Been Eyeing the Cannabis Sector

Top marijuana stocks including Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB), Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC), and Cronos Group (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) will report earnings this month. Let’s look at what analysts and the companies themselves forecast for this month’s earnings.

2. Leading Analyst Calls Bottom on Canadian Cannabis Stocks + New Ratings and Price Targets

Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Pablo Zuanic Sees “Green Days Ahead” for Canadian Pot Stocks

New 264-page research note features ratings and price targets on 6 of Canada’s top cannabis stocks.

1. Pot Stocks Rebound in a Big Way, Top 15 Gainers of the Week

Cannabis Stocks Rally to Close Week on High Note, These 15 Stocks Lead the Way

Cannabis investors are now wondering if the bottom is finally in or if this rally was just a dead cat bounce.

