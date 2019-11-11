Market Overview

US Cannabis Cultivation In California
New Frontier Data  
November 11, 2019 8:49am   Comments
US Cannabis Cultivation In California

In 2019, the U.S. will produce approximately 29.8 million pounds of cannabis used to meet the demand for flower, oils and all other derivative products. This is an amount only to satisfy the demand and does not include production to increase inventories.

  • California produces 17.3 million pounds or approximately 58% of the nation's supply.
  • While California is the largest producer, it is also the largest consumer of cannabis. California is forecasted to consumer 4.8 million pounds (Legal and illicit combined).
  • While the California demand forecast is 4.8 million pounds, only 27.7% of this will be supplied by the legal market (1.3 million pounds).
  • In 2019, California will export an estimated 12.7 million pounds out of the state.

The post U.S. Cannabis Cultivation in California appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

Posted-In: California CBD New Frontier DataCannabis Markets

