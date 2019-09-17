Market Overview

What To Know About Gage Cannabis, The Michigan Company That Just Named Bruce Linton As Executive Chairman
Jason Shubnell  
September 17, 2019 7:57pm   Comments
What To Know About Gage Cannabis, The Michigan Company That Just Named Bruce Linton As Executive Chairman
Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) co-founder and former CEO Bruce Linton has made a big splash for his reemergence into the cannabis industry.

In addition to becoming a special advisor to animal health and wellness CBD company Better Choice Company and an activist investor in Slang Worldwide, Linton has been named executive chairman of Michigan-based Gage Cannabis.

Gage Cannabis has earned a reputation for promoting a "high-end marijuana experience." The company uses a small-batch approach to cultivation and processing in order to deliver high quality cannabis and cannabis products.

See Also: Exclusive: Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says 'I'm Cheering For Entrepreneurs'

In November 2018, Michigan voters approved the legalization of recreational cannabis, although that rollout is not expected until 2020. Gage Cannabis opened its first Michigan medical marijuana dispensary on Sept. 14 in Ferndale, Michigan.

The company holds city and state approvals for more than 20 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 13 provisioning center licenses.

"I cannot express how excited I am to be joining the Gage team and family," Linton said in a press release.

"Gage's approach to the cultivation, processing and provisioning of quality cannabis products and brands has established them as a leader in the state of Michigan. I look forward to leveraging my relationship networks and experiences to play a significant role with Gage as they continue to accelerate their expansion throughout the state."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Yahoo Finance noted that Gage Cannabis previously licensed its brand for use in Ontario, Canada through a subsidiary partially owned by Canopy Growth.

MLive recently reported Gage Cannabis "has raised $30 million in funding from public shareholders and has received substantial private investment from the company's Michigan owner."

Posted-In: Bruce Linton Gage Cannabis michigan

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

