Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

C3 Industries Closes Funding Round, Brings Total Capital Raised To $25M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2019 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
C3 Industries Closes Funding Round, Brings Total Capital Raised To $25M

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based cannabis company C3 Industries, said Monday it has completed a private financing round that brings its total capital raised to date to more than $25 million.

The latest funding round was led by an New York-based institutional investor, Madison Square Park Capital.

The company said it plans to use the funding to support its development in the current markets as well as to enter the new ones.

C3 Industries has a three-state strategy encompassing Michigan, Massachusetts and Oregon. The company said it has applied for a processing, cultivation and retail license in Missouri.

Want to hear exclusive updates on the adult-use licensing process? Check out the next meetup with MRA Executive Director, Andrew Brisbo on Dec. 18 at the Benzinga Headquarters! Get your tickets here before they sell out! 

"We've been able to leverage our experience in Oregon and replicate it in Michigan, Massachusetts and hopefully soon in Missouri. Our ability to efficiently manage capital and focus on the fundamentals has enabled our company to build a sizable asset base with a relatively modest amount of capital," Vishal Rungta, president and CFO of C3 Industries, said in a statement.

Ankur Rungta, the company’s CEO, said that one of the principals of MSP Capital will join the company’s board and “will add substantial strategic value to C3 by facilitating strategic partnerships with other cannabis companies, capital raising and real estate opportunities."

Posted-In: C3 Industries Madison Square Park CapitalCannabis News Financing Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.64
-0.05
- 0.25%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.28
-0.0052
- 0.04%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.02
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$307.04
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Europa Leaders Summit
November 7, 2019
NEW YORK, NY
Evolve Health and Wellness Expo
November 8, 2019 - November 9, 2019
VANCOUVER, BC
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
see all

California Cannabis Brand Flow Kana Launches Podcast Hosted By Jason Silva

California cannabis flower brand, Flow Kana announced Monday that it's launching a podcast series, "Flow Sessions With Jason ... read more

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

FreightWaves NOW: A Look Ahead At Volume And Outbound Rejections

Former Juul Exec Says Company Sold 1 Million Contaminated Pods