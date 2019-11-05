Willow Biosciences To Trade On The OTCQB Venture Market

Willow Biosciences Inc. (CSE: WLLW) (OTC: CANSF) said Tuesday it has obtained approval to start trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, beginning Nov. 5, under the ticker symbol "CANSF." Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "WLLW."

The company said the listing on the U.S. market will enable it to reach a wider base of retail and institutional investors, and make it more transparent and liquid.

Willow Biosciences is a Canadian-based biotechnology company with the main focus on the production of cannabinoids.

"Listing on the OTCQB will allow for greater engagement with our U.S. investor base. As we move towards scale up of ultra-pure, pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (CBD) with our partner Noramco, Inc., we are happy to provide U.S. investors with an easier platform to invest in our company," CEO Trevor Peters said in a statement.