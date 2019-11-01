New Book 'Digital Detox Secrets' Has Chapter Dedicated To CBD Oil

CEO and founder of the Social PR Agency The Buyer Group, Lisa Buyer, just released a new book called "Digital Detox Secrets."

The book is released on time to "relieve holiday stress in an epidemic era of digital impact on health, wellness and productivity," the press release said.

The idea behind the book, full title "Digital Detox Secrets: How to Create Space in Your Digital Life for Happiness and Productivity," is to help readers find the balance between their work and personal life.

The book is a compilation of interviews, advice and ideas collected by the author and other industry experts.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Many chapters of this book cover various topics, such as yoga, digital-distress, dealing with procrastination, with one chapter being dedicated to CBD - ‘How CBD oil can change your life’.

Furthermore, among experts featured in Digital Detox Secrets is a cannabis visionary Will Kleidon.

"This book has been five years in the making," said Buyer. "Studies show how social media and our digital world can cause anxiety, depression and even suicide - it is also a necessity in our culture. If the information shared in Digital Detox Secrets helps just one person find a new way to detox from the digital chaos, then it's served its purpose."