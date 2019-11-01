Market Overview

My Nutra's Animated Cannabis Plant Says 'CBD Oil Is A Big Mistake'
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2019 2:54pm   Comments
The creator of Hemp Paste, My Nutra, announced Friday it has launched its first animation, Happy Hemp Paste, a 3D-animated character.

The idea behind this animation is to help teach consumers about what the company sees as the negatives of CBD oil extraction.

In the video, the character "Happy" says a lot of medicine is destroyed through chemical extraction.

“CBD oil is a big, big mistake,” according to Happy. 

Machines and chemicals leave an environmental footprint, while the company’s hemp paste doesn’t require chemicals or machines, making it more environmentally friendly, according to My Nutra. 

My Nutra said its method is more affordable and utilizes the entire plant.

"We believe that science shows that extracting the oil from the cannabis plant is a billion-dollar mistake," Brad Morehouse, founder of My Nutra, said in a statement.

"This finding isn't to say that CBD oil hasn't helped many people, because it has. We just believe that the process to make CBD oil products will be phased out for a healthier alternative that we already have available in the marketplace today."

The company’s Hemp Paste “is the whole hemp plant” and includes all 480 compounds the plant contains, many of which have healing qualities, My Nutra said.

Photo courtesy of My Nutra. 

Posted-In: CBD My NutraCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

