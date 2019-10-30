Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Company Yield Growth Reports 355% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase, Zero Debt
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2019 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Company Yield Growth Reports 355% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase, Zero Debt

Cannabis company The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF) posted record third-quarter revenue Tuesday of $1.9 million, up 61% from $1.2 million in the previous quarter.

The company's revenue rose 355% year-over-year. 

Yield Growth's net loss fell by 55% from $4.1 million in the second quarter to $1.9 million in the third. 

The company's total assets amount to $6.5 million, and Its working capital jumped 91% from $1.8 million at the end of 2018 to $3.4 million.

Yield Growth holds no commercial debt, short- or long-term debt and no convertible debentures, the company said. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

The company's recent business milestones include receipt of final approval from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for nine Wright & Well products; product distribution agreements in Greece, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Cyprus and the U.S.; and a marketing strategy that includes Leafly, British Vogue, Elle Canada and Vanity Fair. 

The Yield Growth is running hemp, cannabis and edible mushroom assets, in addition to owning cannabis wellness brands such as Wright & Well, Urban Juve, and Jack n Jane.

The company’s shares were down 4.72% at 22 cents at the time of publication. 

Photo courtesy of Yield Growth. 

 

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BOSQF)

Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 17, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 11, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.48
-0.09
- 0.46%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.44
-0.04
- 0.3%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$302.90
-0.24
- 0.08%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.05
0.002
+ 0.02%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day
October 30, 2019
Live Stream Event
Cannabis Capital Convention
October 30, 2019
AMSTERDAM, NL
HortiCann Light + Tech Conference
October 31, 2019
DENVER, CO
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
LETNANY, PRAGUE
see all

Aphria Completes Integration Of Rootstock's Cloud ERP Solution

Rootstock Software, a provider of cloud enterprise resource planning solutions, said Monday that cannabis company Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) ... read more

CBD Companies Failing On Compliance, Disclosure And Product Safety, New Report Finds

Consumer interest in CBD products is on a rapid rise, as many turn to relatively new hemp products with little-to-no THC (a psychotropic compound found in ... read more

'Arguably The Fastest-Growing Business In The World': 6 Investment Pitches From The Cannabis Capital Conference

Executives from several companies in or adjacent to the cannabis industry delivered their elevator pitches to investors this week at the Benzinga Cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Fed Issues Third Rate Cut Of 2019