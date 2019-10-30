Market Overview

Greenery Map Upgrades Online System, Adds Thousands Of US CBD Retailers
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2019 9:25am   Comments
Cannabis search engine Greenery Map announced Tuesday it has upgraded its online system by adding thousands of CBD retailers and products. The company said it will allow memberships to all licensed CBD retailers around the United States.

It encourages CBD retailers to take their accounts, create an online shopping cart and add all the necessary product information. Those CBD retailers who register on the company’s platform will be enabled to expand its customer base and to help teach the consumers about the most suitable CBD product for specific conditions.

Additionally, CBD retailers can choose to integrate a live product menu on the Greenery Map site, presenting its products for sale to 10,000 site users. If a CBD retailer also decides to utilize Greenery Map’s shopping cart, users would be enabled to make purchases for pickup or delivery on the site.

The company has also decided to offer CBD retailers its collaboration, banking and technological solutions.

Las Vegas-based, Greenery Map was founded in 2019, with the idea of providing cannabis consumers the fastest and simplest roadmap to finding their ideal strain.

Posted-In: CBD Greenery MapCannabis News Retail Sales Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

