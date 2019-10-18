Sproutly Obtains Health Canada Flower Sales License, Launches Caliber Brand

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTC: SRUTF) announced Thursday its subsidiary Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc. has obtained a flower sales license from Health Canada.

With the license, Toronto Herbal Remedies can now sell dried cannabis flower products in Canada via accredited retailers.

The company said it plans to start the sales with the launch of Sproutly’s premium cannabis brand Caliber.

“We are thrilled to receive our flower sales license from Health Canada. This is a huge milestone in our company’s history, as it allows us to bring to market our dried flower products into the hands of recreational consumers throughout the country,” Sproutly CEO Keith Dolo said in a statement.

“With our flower sales license, we are finally able to commercialize our Caliber brand of premium cannabis products beginning with dried flower and are excited to share the vision and products that the team at THR worked very hard throughout the year to bring together.”

The Caliber brand was designed to cater to the needs of cannabis connoisseurs, offering top-notch production processing and premium genetics, according to Sproutly.

The company said it plans to launch the Caliber brand and its campaign in accordance with Health Canada’s promotional guidelines.

Over-the-counter Sproutly shares were trading 0.72% higher at 28 cents at the time of publication Friday.