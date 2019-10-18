Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sproutly Obtains Health Canada Flower Sales License, Launches Caliber Brand
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2019 10:21am   Comments
Share:
Sproutly Obtains Health Canada Flower Sales License, Launches Caliber Brand

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTC: SRUTFannounced Thursday its subsidiary Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc. has obtained a flower sales license from Health Canada.

With the license, Toronto Herbal Remedies can now sell dried cannabis flower products in Canada via accredited retailers.

The company said it plans to start the sales with the launch of Sproutly’s premium cannabis brand Caliber. 

“We are thrilled to receive our flower sales license from Health Canada. This is a huge milestone in our company’s history, as it allows us to bring to market our dried flower products into the hands of recreational consumers throughout the country,” Sproutly CEO Keith Dolo said in a statement.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“With our flower sales license, we are finally able to commercialize our Caliber brand of premium cannabis products beginning with dried flower and are excited to share the vision and products that the team at THR worked very hard throughout the year to bring together.”

The Caliber brand was designed to cater to the needs of cannabis connoisseurs, offering top-notch production processing and premium genetics, according to Sproutly. 

The company said it plans to launch the Caliber brand and its campaign in accordance with Health Canada’s promotional guidelines. 

Over-the-counter Sproutly shares were trading 0.72% higher at 28 cents at the time of publication Friday. 

Posted-In: Caliber Toronto Herbal RemediesCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRUTF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.11
0.0554
+ 0.39%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.07
-0.01
- 0.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.40
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.21
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more

One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization

Oct. 17 marks one full year of legalized cannabis in Canada — and the road to this moment could have been smoother. “Canada’s rollout of ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Japan's Freight Industry Sluggish In Second Half Of 2019