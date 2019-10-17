BDS Analytics' August 2019 Cannabis Price Index (CPI) Data Points To Rise In Flower Prices

In October, BDS Analytics, a global cannabinoid market intelligence and research company headquartered in Boulder, CO, released its August Cannabis Retail Price Index (CPI), which clarifies for consumers, producers, and investors demand shifts, pricing adjustments, and trends in the cannabis industry.

BDS compiles retail transaction pricing data -- through its GreenEdge Platform -- for dispensaries in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon, which make up 60% of the United States’ legalized cannabis product sales.

The CPI hit 104.01 in August, a decrease from the previous month (104.14) and from August of last year (106.78). Year-to-date, average retail prices declined 0.7%.

In addition, month-over-month, the index has trended positively for Pre-Rolled joints, Ingestibles, and Topicals, while Flower, Vape, and Dabbable Concentrates have negative scores.

The CPI is relevant in generating supply chain and pricing decisions. in 2018, after persistent declines in flower prices, BDS identified a temporary floor via its CPI. Following, early-to-mid 2019, Flower prices rebounded as concentrate and vape production rose.

That said, it appears that the quarterly supply of flower, for smoking itself, diminished—a condition that is likely to be short-lived due to the recent negative sentiment surrounding vape products.

The CPI figures point to Flower price increases, a result of low supply and major demand shift factors present in today’s market.

Photo by Get Budding on Unsplash