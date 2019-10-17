Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BDS Analytics' August 2019 Cannabis Price Index (CPI) Data Points To Rise In Flower Prices
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2019 11:12am   Comments
Share:
BDS Analytics' August 2019 Cannabis Price Index CPI Data Points To Rise In Flower Prices

In October, BDS Analytics, a global cannabinoid market intelligence and research company headquartered in Boulder, CO, released its August Cannabis Retail Price Index (CPI), which clarifies for consumers, producers, and investors demand shifts, pricing adjustments, and trends in the cannabis industry.

BDS compiles retail transaction pricing data -- through its GreenEdge Platform -- for dispensaries in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon, which make up 60% of the United States’ legalized cannabis product sales.

The CPI hit 104.01 in August, a decrease from the previous month (104.14) and from August of last year (106.78). Year-to-date, average retail prices declined 0.7%.

In addition, month-over-month, the index has trended positively for Pre-Rolled joints, Ingestibles, and Topicals, while Flower, Vape, and Dabbable Concentrates have negative scores.

The CPI is relevant in generating supply chain and pricing decisions. in 2018, after persistent declines in flower prices, BDS identified a temporary floor via its CPI. Following, early-to-mid 2019, Flower prices rebounded as concentrate and vape production rose.

That said, it appears that the quarterly supply of flower, for smoking itself, diminished—a condition that is likely to be short-lived due to the recent negative sentiment surrounding vape products.

The CPI figures point to Flower price increases, a result of low supply and major demand shift factors present in today’s market.

About BDS Analytics:

Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., BDS Analytics provides businesses with comprehensive, actionable, and accurate cannabinoid market intelligence and consumer research. The company provides a holistic understanding of the cannabinoid market by producing insights from tracking and categorizing millions of individual consumer transactions, extensive and detailed consumer research and generating market-wide cannabinoid industry financial projections, all delivered through its market-leading GreenEdgeTM platform. To learn more about how you can utilize BDS Analytics’ industry-leading market research, please visit www.bdsanalytics.com or contact info@bdsanalytics.com.

Photo by Get Budding on Unsplash

Posted-In: BDS AnalyticsCannabis News Econ #s Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.28
0.2385
+ 2.97%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.64
0.32
+ 1.66%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.77
0.1
+ 0.73%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.74
1.275
+ 0.43%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more

'The Science Is There': A Former Green Beret On How Cannabis Can Help Veterans With PTSD

By Javier Hasse, Alex Oleinic and Nina Zdinjak. Experiencing trauma is far from rare. Around six in every 10 men and five in every 10 women experience at ... read more

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Preparing For A Cannabis Stock Rebound And Getting Creative With A gen!us Jack Herer

It’s been a while since I posted a Bulls and Bud piece. And I’m not certain it’s even a good time to post one now. After all, are there ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

How Earnings Season Is Playing OUt In The WeTrader Paper Trading Competition