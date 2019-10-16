DionyMed CEO, COO Resign

Multistate cannabis platform DionyMed Brands Inc. (CSE: DYME) (OTC: DYMEF) announced Wednesday that CEO Edward Fields and interim COO Mark Zinselmeier have both resigned effective immediately.

No explanation was given for the departures.

Not only did Fields leave his position as CEO, he has also resigned as its director and as an officer of the company’s subsidiaries.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The rest of the executive team remains in place, DionyMed said.

The DionyMed platform was launched in 2017. It provides support to cannabis cultivators, producers and brands both in the adult-use and medical markets.

The stock was trading 24.71% higher to 0.085 cents at the time of publication.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.