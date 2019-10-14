Strawberry Farm In South Africa Obtains First License For Commercial Cannabis

Polkadraai Farm in Stellenbosch has become the first commercial cannabis farm in South Africa, according to The South African.

The farm once known for its strawberries has now gained attention for being the first in the country to gain a license to grow up to 20 tonnes of weed.

Some 13 months earlier, the highest court in South Africa legalized cannabis for private consumption, giving the government two years to complete the legislation, according to The South African.

Polkadraai Farm explained that a greenhouse will be built on an isolated part of the land to enable the cultivation of different cannabis strains.

The farm’s commercial license, however, only allows it to sell the cannabis goods to licensed companies, and not privately.

"The farm stays as it is," Polkadraai Farm’s co-owner Leslie Zettler told Cape Talk. "It’ll be grown on an isolated patch which is more secure. It’ll be used for CBD oil and tablets. Polkadraai Farm has a license to cultivate, we can produce it but we can’t sell it to the public – we can only sell it to licensed companies. But in time, once we get our full license, it will sort itself."