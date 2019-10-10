Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hexo Falls 20% After Lower Q4 Guidance, Withdrawing 2020 Outlook
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2019 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Hexo Falls 20% After Lower Q4 Guidance, Withdrawing 2020 Outlook

HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) posted& its preliminary financial report for the fiscal fourth quarter ended July, sharing expected net revenue for the quarter to be around CA$14.5 million to CA$16.5 million. Analysts expected CA$24.8 million.

It has also withdrawn its financial outlook for fiscal 2020, projecting net revenue for the year to reach around CA$46.5 million to CA$48.5 million.

“Fourth quarter revenue is below our expectation and guidance, primarily due to lower than expected product sell through,” said Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of Hexo Corp. “Over the past quarter, we began re-configuring our operations to focus on high-selling strains and initiated a new sales strategy that we believe will meaningfully improve performance. We plan to discuss these in more detail on our upcoming earnings call.”

See Also: Hexo Analysts React To Resignation Of Cannabis Company's CFO: 'What Don't We Know?'

Delays in retail store openings and in obtaining government approval for cannabis derivative products were among the causes that made the company withdraw its financial outlook.

“Withdrawing our outlook for fiscal year 2020 has been a difficult decision. However, given the uncertainties in the marketplace, we have determined that it is the appropriate course of action, “ said St-Louis.

Hexo will post its final financial results on Oct. 24 for the fiscal year ended July 31.

The stock traded 22.2% lower at $2.86 per share in Thursday's pre-market session.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Posted-In: Sebastien St-LouisCannabis News Guidance Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HEXO)

5 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Consumer Price Index, Fed Speakers
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Roku, Gilead And More
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
15 Most Popular Stocks Under $10, According To Robinhood Users
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.07
0.06
+ 0.43%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.88
-0.02
- 0.1%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.57
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$291.12
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

What Cannabis Advocates And Activists Are Saying About The Vaping Crisis On Social Media

Alarming words like crisis, outbreak, and epidemic have been used to depict the recent reports of vaping illnesses and deaths across the United States. ... read more

Aleafia Ends Supply Agreement With Aphria, Says Company Failed To Meet Obligations

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF) (OTC: ALEAF) said Tuesday that it is terminating a cannabis supply agreement between Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: ... read more

Zelda, Ilera Therapeutics Propose Merger To Form 'One of the World's Leading Medicinal Cannabis Companies'

Zelda Therapeutics Limited (OTC: ZLDAF), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on cannabinoid formulations, announced Wednesday a ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

PG&E Plummets After Bankruptcy Judge Allows For Rival Chapter 11 Exit Plan