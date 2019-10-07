'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On AbbVie, Home Depot And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he owns Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU), but he thinks Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) would work, too.

Josh Brown said the marijuana companies are disastrous. They are selling a commodity product and they're not doing it well, miscommunicating with the market. There are also regulatory issues within the sector. He owns Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), but he is not planning to add more.

Shannon Saccocia said AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is still undervalued. She added that the deal with Allergan is fundamentally sound and she likes the stock.

Jon Najarian likes Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) after Wells Fargo increased its price target for the stock from $235 to $250.

Stephen Weiss owns both Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA). He thinks they're equally good.