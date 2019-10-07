Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On AbbVie, Home Depot And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 4:27pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he owns Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU), but he thinks Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) would work, too.

Josh Brown said the marijuana companies are disastrous. They are selling a commodity product and they're not doing it well, miscommunicating with the market. There are also regulatory issues within the sector. He owns Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), but he is not planning to add more.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Shannon Saccocia said AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is still undervalued. She added that the deal with Allergan is fundamentally sound and she likes the stock.

Jon Najarian likes Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) after Wells Fargo increased its price target for the stock from $235 to $250.

Stephen Weiss owns both Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA). He thinks they're equally good.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Josh BrownCannabis Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ABBV)

Investor Movement Index Summary: September 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: The Vaping Crisis, Q3 Earnings On The Horizon & More
PreMarket Prep Recap: Bull And Bears, Tesla Falls Short
MKM: Canadian Cannabis Grower Profits Will Disappoint The Street
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.84
-0.2182
- 2.41%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.52
-0.42
- 2.01%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.62
-0.26
- 1.75%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$293.92
-0.38
- 0.13%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

New Study Provides Clues Behind The Vaping Illness Outbreak

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. A new study from the Mayo Clinic weakened a popular theory about the ... read more

Mother Nature's Little Blue Pill? What You Need To Know About Weed And Sex

From Israel to Panama to Los Angeles, we explore the science of cannabis and sex, and some of its products It’s just sex for goodness’ sake! We ... read more

'80s And '90s Nostalgia Wants In On Your Weed: Here Are 3 Cannabis Brands Getting It Right

By Liel Klein. The nostalgia of the ‘80s and ‘90s continues to make its resurgence, performing well with Gen Z and Millennial consumers, finally ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

3 Value Investing ETFs Worth Considering