Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cresco Capital Partners Launches New Fund, Changes Name To Entourage Effect Capital
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 9:56am   Comments
Share:
Cresco Capital Partners Launches New Fund, Changes Name To Entourage Effect Capital

The private equity investment firm Cresco Capital Partners is expected to reach $250 million in total assets under management with the launch of a new fund that has an initial target of $150 million, the firm said Thursday. 

Founded in 2014, the firm already manages approximately $100 million in assets under management. 

With the launch of what's known as Fund III, the firm is changing its name to Entourage Effect Capital, in reference to the synergistic effect produced by different cannabinoids in the human body when consumed in combination with each other.

“Having raised $100 million over the past five years, investor appetite for our established approach of capitalizing and bringing distinct companies together has compelled us to launch our largest fund to date,” said Matt Hawkins, Entourage Effect's managing principal. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The objectives of Fund III will be primarily focused on advancing cannabis businesses as diverse as science and bioscience operators, license aggregators, vertically integrated licensed operators and retailers as well as consumer packaged goods, biotech, ag-tech, media, technology and ancillary services.

Between 10% to 20% of the fund’s investments will be targeted at growth stage companies over a five-year investment period and seven-year fund term.

As of today, the company has invested in 32 companies and managed 11 exits, including ventures like Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF), Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF), MJ Freeway, Ebbu and Form Factory.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Picture from Pexels. 

Posted-In: Cresco Capital Partners Entourage Effect Capital Matt HawkinsCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTBIF + ACRGF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector
MKM: SAFE Banking Act A Net Positive, But Muted Response From Cannabis Investors
Canopy Growth CEO Talks Leadership Concerns, Vaping, Beverages, Acreage Deal
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$21.20
0.25
+ 1.19%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.96
0.1246
+ 0.84%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$291.25
0.8
+ 0.28%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$9.09
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Maine Cannabis Convention
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Portland, ME
West Michigan Cannabis Expo
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Neptune Wellness Looks To Co-Develop CBD Products With International Flavors & Fragrances

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) announced Wednesday it's pursuing a partnership with International Flavors & Fragrances ... read more

Beyond Indica And Sativa: Leafly Launches Graphic Platform For Identifying Cannabis Strains

Cannabis information resource Leafly announced Tuesday the launch of a new brand for its website and mobile app. At the same time, the company is ... read more

Former TUMI Executive Mike Mardy Appointed To True Leaf's Board

True Leaf Brands Inc. (OTC: TRLFF) last week appointed former TUMI executive Mike Mardy to its Board of Directors. Mardy most recently served as executive ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2019