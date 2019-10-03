Market Overview

Strainprint Technologies Adds Tikun Olam To Its Cannabis Client Portfolio
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2019 11:08am   Comments
Strainprint Technologies Adds Tikun Olam To Its Cannabis Client Portfolio

Strainprint Technologies Ltd., a provider of cannabis data and analytic services, said Thursday that Tikun Olam has joined its portfolio of cannabis companies.

Tikun Olam is an Israel-based medical cannabis cultivation and research company known as the cultivator of several award-winning strains.

“Repair the World,” — in Hebrew, Tikun Olam — was the first company to create the high-CBD, low-THC cannabis varietal Avidekel for both adult and child patients. It has operations in Israel, Canada, the U.K., the U.S. and Australia.

"Tikun's unique proprietary strains have been developed specifically for symptomatic relief and efficacy and are backed by over a decade of research," Stephen Gardner, Tikun Olam's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

"Our commitment to producing the world's most effective therapeutic strains led us to Strainprint because of their unwavering endorsement of the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimacy as a therapy."

Tikun Olam will use the Strainprint Analytics web platform, which aims to recognize patterns for its products.

The platform has more than 1.4 million patient-reported medical cannabis effects and more than 70 million data points on strain potency, according to Strainprint.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The company’s medical cannabis patients will gain access to Tikun Olam’s version of the Strainprint mobile app for free.

"We are naturally drawn to partners who share our drive to further understand the benefits of medical cannabis and continue to change society's perception, reducing social stigmas," Strainprint CEO Andrew Muroff said in a statement. 

"We are so pleased that such a reputable global brand chose to work with us, trusting that we have the best tools and data available today. Tikun Olam is producing some of the highest medical value strains on the market, and we are thrilled to open up our technology platform to help take their research and development to the next level." 

Posted-In: Strainprint Technologies Tikun OlamCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

