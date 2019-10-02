Avicanna Announces First Sale of CBD Cosmetic Products In Colombia

Ontario-based cannabis researcher and producer Avicanna Inc (OTC: AVCIF) said Wednesday it has completed the first commercial sale of its Pura Earth line of CBD derma-cosmetics.

Pura Earth’s products include Avicanna’s Anti-Aging Treatment, Anti-Aging Serum, Clear Skin Treatment and Intensive Skin Conditioning Treatment and are expected to be available at 59 retail locations in Colombia by the end of October.

They use proprietary formulations with CBD isolate extracted by the Avicannas’s majority owned subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., from cannabis grown and cultivated by the subsidiary in Santa Marta, Colombia.

“This initial commercial sale of our Pura Earth line of CBD products is a significant step towards validating Avicanna’s vertically integrated business model, from concept, through the development stage and into the commercialization stage,” Avicanna CEO Aras Azadian said in a statement.

The first sale was made to Percos S.A., a Colombian distributor of cosmetic products, according to Avicanna.

The cannabis company plans to fill more shelves across Colombia by 2020.

"We conceptualized the Pura Earth brand, and then our scientists developed and optimized the final line of products, which contain CBD sourced directly from our subsidiaries, and we are now marketing these products to retailers and distributors. Most importantly, these are science based products that we have tested in human trials lead by Avicanna," Azadian said.

Photo courtesy of Avicanna.