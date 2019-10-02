Market Overview

Driven Deliveries To Offer 90-Minute Express Cannabis Delivery In California
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2019 12:16pm
Driven Deliveries To Offer 90-Minute Express Cannabis Delivery In California

Driven Deliveries Inc. (OTC: DRVD) is launching a 90-minute express cannabis delivery service in California.

The company will start providing the new service Oct. 7 in Northern California and the Bay Area with deliveries from its licensed facilities in Sacramento and Oakland.

Driven Deliveries plans for the new express delivery service to reach Southern California by mid-October, with deliveries being made from its licensed facility in Los Angeles.

“The new service will bring top-notch products to our existing and future customers in record time,” Driven Deliveries CEO Christian Schenk said in a statement.

“Our ganjarunner brand provides customers with a massive menu and tailored, scheduled delivery throughout California. Now we will be able to offer our customers a condensed menu with 90-minute delivery.” 

Driven Deliveries said the express service is achievable thanks to its proprietary technology that shows the available product in each of its 100-plus delivery vehicles, creating a dynamic inventory.

“We are excited to make it easier for our community to purchase safe cannabis products while providing fast and free delivery,” Sal Villanueva, founder of Budee and Driven’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement.

“Being a part of the Driven group of companies will enable combined growth while providing a solid foundation for scaling the business.” 

The company anticipates completing 200,000 deliveries annually. 

Customers can order via www.ganjabudee.com

Driven Deliveries is the parent corporation of several online cannabis retailers, including ganjarunner, Mountain High and GanjaBudee.

