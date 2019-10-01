Cannabis Gainers And Losers From October 1, 2019
Gainers
- DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares surged by 36.05%, to close at $0.12.
- EVIO (OTC: EVIO) shares advanced by 20.0% to $0.48.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares gained 15.54%, closing at $1.71.
- CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) shares grew by 15.12% to $1.98.
- Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) shares rose 9.68%, to close at $0.03.
- High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares jumped by 5.52%, closing at $0.22.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 2.91% to $3.54.
Losers
- Beleave (OTC: BLEVF) shares slid by 30.24%, eventually closing at $0.02.
- 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares dropped by 26.6% to $0.34.
- Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares tumbled by 17.79%, closing at $0.46.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares fell by 14.29% to $0.12.
- FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDF) shares lost 13.04%, eventually closing at $0.06.
- Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) shares closed 12.69% lower at $0.45.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares declined by 12.63% to close at $3.46.
- Target Group (OTC: CBDY) shares fell by 11.11%, to close at $0.04.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares declined by 10.86% to $12.36.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares depreciated by 10.83%, to close at $0.20.
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares lost 9.76% to close at $0.23.
