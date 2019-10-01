Market Overview

Tökr To Offer Professional Cannabis Delivery Services In LA
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2019 10:52am
The cannabis e-commerce platform tökr announced Tuesday that Los Angles cannabis consumers can now utilize the company’s premium cannabis delivery services.

Orders can be made on trytokr.com every day from noon. to 9 p.m, and the products will be delivered in 45 minutes, according to the company. 

Tökr is known for the categorization of the products it offers on its platform, making it easier for customers to track down the high-quality cannabis products they need. 

The company is strict about choosing the products, making sure it only presents and delivers products that are compliant and lab-tested per the California Code of Cannabis Regulations set forth by the Bureau of Cannabis Control, according to tökr.

"As the industry continues to evolve, we are partnering with the highest quality brands that are striving to expand the appeal of cannabis," Matt Singer, tökr's CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

"Consumers across all lifestyles now have the ability to connect to cannabis through an approachable user experience curated just for them with the convenience of on demand delivery."

Posted-In: TokrCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

