Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 24, 2019
Gainers
- Ignite Intl Brands (OTC: BILZF) shares surged by 9.6% to $1.59.
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares increased by 12.38% to close at $1.14.
- Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL) shares gained 6.81%, closing at $3.92.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares appreciated by 5.15% to $0.70.
- Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) shares rose by 5.04%, to close at $0.03.
Losers
- Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) shares slid by 15.79% to close at $0.02.
- Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares dropped by 15.78% to $0.81.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares tumbled by 14.65% to $0.85.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares lost 11.2%, to close at $2.30.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell by 10.49%, eventually closing at $7.00.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares slid by 10.5%, closing at $3.79.
- Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares closed 10.03% in the red at $0.03.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares fell by 9.0% to $20.03.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 8.63%, to close at $9.37.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares fell 7.49% to close at $1.81.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares dropped by 9.49%, to close at $9.44.
