Can Ed: An App That Offers Help Landing A Cannabis Industry Job

If you are thinking about entering the cannabis industry but lack the needed knowledge, there's a mobile app for you: Can Ed.

Jason Sturtsman, who teaches cannabis classes at College of Southern Nevada, recognized the need for a cannabis-focused education app and so he co-developed it, reports KVVU-TV of Las Vegas.

“We are the world’s first cannabis education app,” he said. “It’s very difficult to create an app, but we’ve done it.”

Sturtsman told KTNV-TV it is difficult get the job you want in the cannabis industry due to the knowledge that it is needed.

It's “extremely difficult and competitive,” he said.

His app offers certified courses on the industry and help with landing a job.

The app is not only aimed at those who are looking for the job in the industry, but also offers advice to parents who need to talk to their children about cannabis, KTNV-TV reported.

The Can Ed app has a social networking feature: users can create profiles, add friends and chat.

As the app offers education on all things marijuana, it could also be useful to consumers.

Nate Hinckley, the assistant manager of Acres Dispensary, told KTNV-TV that he likes the app because most applicants for cannabis jobs are not skilled enough for the positions they're seeking.

He emphasized the importance of having an employee who can help various customers including both medical and recreational users.

Can Ed app can be downloaded in both Android and iOS formats.

