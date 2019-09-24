Market Overview

Mineralife Partners With Dixie Brands To Produce 'Millions' Of CBD Products
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2019 3:01pm   Comments
Colorado Springs-based nutraceutical producer Mineralife said Tuesday that it is collaborating with cannabis-focused packaged goods company Dixie Brands (USA) Inc (OTC: DXBRF) to produce "millions" of hemp-derived CBD products for Dixie's Aceso product line in the next three years.

"Mineralife's mission has always been to ethically create quality products that deliver hope," Neil Butterfield, Mineralife's president and founder, said in a statement.

"We're excited to partner with a company whose values and mission so closely match our own. We look forward to delivering high-quality wellness products that provide real benefits to consumers."

Dixie Brands is the 18th CBD provider to choose Mineralife for the production of its products in 2019.

Mineralife will be in charge of obtaining the ingredients; formulating; and producing Aceso’s “Soothe,” “Calm” and “Wellness” mineral and vitamin blends.

Aceso was one of the first companies in the country to work in the field and has a deep understanding of the science and regulations related to making quality, broad-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD supplements, Kurt Forstmann, Aceso's general manager, said in a statement. 

"Mineralife's commitment to making pure, safe and industry-compliant nutraceuticals demonstrates that they're the best company we could have chosen to manufacture our wellness products."

Dixie Brands shares were down 5.1% at 46 cents at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: Aceso CBD MineralifeCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

