Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Charlotte's Web Offers New Gummy Line In 738 Vitamin Shoppe Stores
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2019 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
Charlotte's Web Offers New Gummy Line In 738 Vitamin Shoppe Stores
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CWEB) (OTC: CWBHF) said Tuesday that the Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) has started selling the company's line of hemp-extracted, CBD-infused in 738 stores across 45 states.

The Vitamin Shoppe now offers three types of Charlotte’s Web products: CBD hemp extract oil tinctures, liquid capsules and gummies.

The company said its gummies, which were launched in June, are specially made with whole-plant extract from its prized hemp genetics to help recovery from exercise; improve sleep; and ease stress.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"This nationwide pickup of our popular new gummy line by The Vitamin Shoppe is very exciting to report," Charlotte's Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in a statement.

"Working with a trusted retail partner that is dedicated to helping its customers become their best self allows us to effectively expand our national footprint, giving more Americans retail access to our leading CBD hemp extract wellness products. We are thrilled about The Vitamin Shoppe's decision to expand their offering with our new chewable gummies."

Charlotte’s Web’s shares were trading down 4.36% at the time of publication, while Vitamin Shoppe shares were down 10.04%. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBD Hemp retailCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CWEB + CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings Obtains First US Patent Granted For Hemp Strain
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 13, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2019
14 Top Cannabis Stocks Targeted By Short Sellers
The Most Actively Traded Stocks On OTC Markets In July
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week – Earnings SZN Edition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$16.42
-0.6782
- 3.97%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.00
-0.402
- 3.86%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$22.25
-0.7673
- 3.33%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$297.27
-1.03
- 0.35%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo
September 26, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Montego Bay, Jamaica
see all

How Much Is The Price Of An Eighth Where You Live?

By WeedMaps News' Valli Herman, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The most affordable place to buy an eighth of weed in August 2019 was once ... read more

Benzinga Cannabis' Javier Hasse To Speak At Major Events In The U.S., Jamaica, Argentina

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial technology company centered on delivering actionable trading insights, is announcing its ... read more

GW Pharma's CBD Seizure Drug Epidiolex Approved In Europe As Adjunctive Therapy

In another milestone, cannabinoid-based drug maker GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) said Monday the European regulatory agency has given the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Maersk's Digital Transformation Shifts To Warehousing