Charlotte's Web Offers New Gummy Line In 738 Vitamin Shoppe Stores

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CWEB) (OTC: CWBHF) said Tuesday that the Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) has started selling the company's line of hemp-extracted, CBD-infused in 738 stores across 45 states.

The Vitamin Shoppe now offers three types of Charlotte’s Web products: CBD hemp extract oil tinctures, liquid capsules and gummies.

The company said its gummies, which were launched in June, are specially made with whole-plant extract from its prized hemp genetics to help recovery from exercise; improve sleep; and ease stress.

"This nationwide pickup of our popular new gummy line by The Vitamin Shoppe is very exciting to report," Charlotte's Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in a statement.

"Working with a trusted retail partner that is dedicated to helping its customers become their best self allows us to effectively expand our national footprint, giving more Americans retail access to our leading CBD hemp extract wellness products. We are thrilled about The Vitamin Shoppe's decision to expand their offering with our new chewable gummies."

Charlotte’s Web’s shares were trading down 4.36% at the time of publication, while Vitamin Shoppe shares were down 10.04%.

