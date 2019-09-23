Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

World High Life Acquires Love Hemp for $11.23M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2019 11:26am   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Medicinal cannabis investment company World High Life LIFE.NXX announced Monday a deal to buy British cannabis oil brand Love Hemp for $11.23 million. Love Hemp cooperates with more than 1,200 British stores, and some of them are big brands, such as Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) that sells its CBD-infused water.

The company also declared a share placing to raise up to £5 million.

David Stadnyk, CEO of World High Life, told Reuters he “is eschewing risk with the outline deal with Love Hemp whose CBD (cannabidiol) products do not contain the illegal mind-altering THC (tetrahydrocannabinol)."

“We’re always looking for new markets and the UK is poised for growth,” Stadnyk said.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

He added that the deal should be completed by the end of September, and that it will push World High Life to expand across Britain and mainland Europe, concentrating on Germany.

Reuters explained that some Canadian companies are looking flotations in London aiming to be among the first ones when cannabis market starts booming in Europe, as industry consultants claim that the European cannabis market has the potential to be the biggest in the next five years.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis M&A News Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.51
0.06
+ 0.57%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.29
0.05
+ 0.29%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$23.19
0.05
+ 0.22%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$297.73
-0.35
- 0.12%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo
September 26, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Montego Bay, Jamaica
see all

WeWork Founder Sounds Bonkers, But He Sure Does Love Marijuana

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Adam Neumann, CEO of the co-working giant WeWork, loves combining ... read more

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

This Study Looks At How Canadians Use Cannabis For Health And Wellness

The results of Vivintel’s latest study “The Canadian Cannabis Study: Post-legalization Usage & Opinions” are in. The report looks at ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Diesel And Detroit Disruptions Hit Trucking Hard And Fast