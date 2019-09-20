Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Sept. 9-13. Here are the results:
Prequalifications Approved
- Utopia Farms, LLC, Grower Class C
- Utopia Extracts, LLC, Processor
- L. George's Industries, Inc., Grower Class A
- Michelson Investments, Inc., Safety Compliance Facility
- Besa, LLC, Grower Class A
- Top Hill Compassion Center, Provisioning Center
- Mule Secure Transport, LLC, Secure Transporter
- Blue Transit, LLC, Secure Transporter
- PRW Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center
- B & R In Action, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Dasenna Therapeutics, LLC, Processor
- Mother Nurtures, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Epic Roots, LLC, Grower Class A
- MBWII, Inc, Provisioning Center
- Blake's Garden, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Mercy Wellcare, LLC, Provisioning Center
- MI Secure Delivery, LLC, Secure Transporter
Licensure Approved
- Morenci Brothers Holding Group, LLC, Grower Class C
- A2BG, LLC, Grower Class C
- A2BG, LLC, Grower Class C
- A2BG, LLC, Grower Class C
Ownership Changes Licensure Approved
- Lake Effect Group, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Portage Acquisitions, Inc, Processor
Renewals Approved
- BlueSol Biomedical, LLC, Grower Class C
- The Barn, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Custom Built Properties, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Humblebee Products, LLC, Processor
