Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2019 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Sept. 9-13. Here are the results: 

Prequalifications Approved

  • Utopia Farms, LLC, Grower Class C 
  • Utopia Extracts, LLC, Processor
  • L. George's Industries, Inc., Grower Class A
  • Michelson Investments, Inc., Safety Compliance Facility
  • Besa, LLC, Grower Class A
  • Top Hill Compassion Center, Provisioning Center
  • Mule Secure Transport, LLC, Secure Transporter
  • Blue Transit, LLC, Secure Transporter
  • PRW Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • B & R In Action, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Dasenna Therapeutics, LLC, Processor
  • Mother Nurtures, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Epic Roots, LLC, Grower Class A
  • MBWII, Inc, Provisioning Center
  • Blake's Garden, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Mercy Wellcare, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • MI Secure Delivery, LLC, Secure Transporter

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Licensure Approved

  • Morenci Brothers Holding Group, LLC, Grower Class C
  • A2BG, LLC, Grower Class C
  • A2BG, LLC, Grower Class C
  • A2BG, LLC, Grower Class C

Ownership Changes Licensure Approved

  • Lake Effect Group, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Portage Acquisitions, Inc, Processor

Renewals Approved

  • BlueSol Biomedical, LLC, Grower Class C
  • The Barn, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Custom Built Properties, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Humblebee Products, LLC, Processor

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Marijuana Regulatory AgencyCannabis Government News Legal Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$23.06
-0.5
- 2.12%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.26
-0.3099
- 1.76%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.10
-2.97
- 0.99%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.55
-0.0249
- 0.24%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all
New podcast episodes every Thursday!

New Report Claims Latin American Cannabis Markets Show No Signs Of Near-Term Development

Market research and cannabis consultancy company Brightfield Group on Tuesday released a report analyzing the current state of the Latin American cannabis ... read more

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Days After Pledging To Regain Customer Trust, J.C. Penney Reportedly Set To Talk With Creditors