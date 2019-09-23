Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vangst Launches Social Equity Hiring Program
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2019 1:36pm   Comments
Share:
Vangst Launches Social Equity Hiring Program
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The cannabis industry recruiting platform Vangst announced Thursday the launch of a social equity hiring program aimed at helping people who were harmed by the War on Drugs find jobs in the cannabis industry.

Vangst will start the program Sept. 21 at its San Francisco Cannabis Career Fair, which will include an expungement clinic and social equity speaker series.

On the same day, Vangst will join National Expungement Week in Denver to offer resources on finding jobs in the industry to those with a criminal history.

The idea behind the program is to help 5,000 Californians to find jobs in the medical and recreational cannabis industries.

Vangst said it plans for its program to reach two more states by 2020.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“The Vangst team and our corporate partners recognize the urgent need to address the social injustice perpetrated by the War on Drugs that has disproportionately incarcerated people of color and low-income communities,” Vangst founder and CEO Karson Humiston said in a statement. 

“As the regulated market becomes more robust each year with more states legalizing recreational cannabis, we believe it is our duty to offer employment opportunities to those whose criminal offenses are no longer relevant under current state laws. In 2019, nonviolent cannabis-related drug offenses should not bar anybody from making an honest living.”

The regulated cannabis industry employs more than 160,000 people, and it's projected the sector will account for about 340,000 jobs by 2020, according to Vangst.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: VangstCannabis News Events Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.43
-0.0179
- 0.17%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.47
0.39
+ 0.13%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.22
-0.021
- 0.12%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$23.12
-0.02
- 0.09%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo
September 26, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Montego Bay, Jamaica
see all

How Much Is The Price Of An Eighth Where You Live?

By WeedMaps News' Valli Herman, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The most affordable place to buy an eighth of weed in August 2019 was once ... read more

Benzinga Cannabis' Javier Hasse To Speak At Major Events In The U.S., Jamaica, Argentina

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial technology company centered on delivering actionable trading insights, is announcing its ... read more

GW Pharma's CBD Seizure Drug Epidiolex Approved In Europe As Adjunctive Therapy

In another milestone, cannabinoid-based drug maker GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) said Monday the European regulatory agency has given the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday