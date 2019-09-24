Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CannRx: The Israeli Cannabis Company Focused On Formulations, Enhanced Delivery, Extraction
Javier Hasse and Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Contributor  
 
September 24, 2019 8:24am   Comments
Share:
CannRx: The Israeli Cannabis Company Focused On Formulations, Enhanced Delivery, Extraction
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Israel has a top position in the global cannabis industry.

Even though it has not legalized adult-use marijuana just yet, it was among the first countries to start researching the plant, providing a home for notable scientists like Dr. Raphael Mechoulam, often dubbed "the father of cannabis," who became famous in the 1960s after discovering the structure of CBD and the process to isolate and synthesize THC.

Not long ago, Israel started allowing exports of cannabis to other countries, becoming one of a handful of countries in the world to do so.

Favorable regulations, overall government support and an innovation-focused society are factors that have certainly influenced the country’s positioning as a cannabis powerhouse.

Meet CannRx

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, companies are shifting from simply growing weed and manufacturing cannabis-based products to other arenas. R&D is becoming a cornerstone of the success of such initiatives.

CannRx is a developer of proprietary, science-based, efficacy-driven medical and recreational cannabis products. The firm focuses on three pillars of technology: formulations, enhanced delivery and extraction. The company is a subsidiary of the botanical medicine company Izun Pharmaceuticals. 

Benzinga sat down with CannRx founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. William Levine and Chief Strategy Officer Andrew Septimus to understand the role of research in developing cannabis products — and why Israel is the perfect starting point for a global cannabis company.

A Love For Plants

CannRx took the expertise its team has in botanicals and applied it to cannabis, conducting studies to identify the right formulations. Ultimately, this allowed the company to create its own vapor capture technology to maximize cannabinoid yields.

The company has developed a protein binder that allows cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients to be delivered with an expected onset and consistent experience.

Related Story: Teva Dips Into Medical Marijuana Market With Canndoc Distribution Deal

"My experience in botanical medicine is directly related to the cannabis industry. We have a commitment to quality standards and efficacy-driven products that we are applying to cannabis," Levine told Benzinga. 

"CannRx does not grow or sell cannabis. We provide the core foundational technology that enables companies growing flower and selling products to develop more effective products that are scientifically based, consistent and safe." 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Israel Vs. Other Cannabis Markets

CannRx operates in Israel but is looking at opportunities in the U.S. and other countries.

The market Israeli only covers medical cannabis and is relatively small: the country's entire population is close to that of New York City.

At the same time, the regulations are more favorable: CannRx has a license for a specialized lab and can conduct experiments and trials.

Although CannRx’s research-focused business is not as affected by the small market as other plant-touching businesses, the company is still looking for opportunities globally.

“The cannabis industry is nutty, and each year is equivalent to a dog year. There is a speed that we need to run at, but we also need to be versatile at the same time," Septimus said. 

"Companies can’t stay in their old school OG ways and will need to develop their methods of operating within the legalized [and] global markets, all the while developing a balanced corporate culture."

CannRx's primary focus is to find the right partner, and that doesn't necessarily mean the biggest one, the chief strategy officer said.

“Many companies are struggling to just get flower or THC-only products on shelves, which will hopefully only be a near-term issue.”

The company is of the view that federal legalization in the U.S. would help remove negative stigma, allowing more people to seek cannabis-based alternatives for their health and wellness.

“There will be a lot of people seeking more natural solutions for their everyday issues.”

CannRx views the European Union, Canada and Latin America as interesting venues for a medical cannabis company.

Future Plans

Aside from looking at geographic expansion, CannRx is also focusing on product development and the gathering of intellectual property, the execs told Benzinga.

This would make it a perfect partner or acquisition target for a business that is looking for access to a deeper portfolio of science-based products or a company that has the infrastructure, but has not engaged in research and IP, according to CannRx.

Being a subsidiary of Izun Pharmaceuticals has allowed CannRx to fundraise more easily.

The company intends to spin itself off and conduct a direct private raise, the execs said.

CannRx is not ruling out a potential IPO, but it’s not in the plans for the next year.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CannRxCannabis Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.11
0.0093
+ 0.05%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$23.01
-0.01
- 0.04%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.40
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.30
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo
September 26, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Montego Bay, Jamaica
see all

How Much Is The Price Of An Eighth Where You Live?

By WeedMaps News' Valli Herman, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The most affordable place to buy an eighth of weed in August 2019 was once ... read more

Benzinga Cannabis' Javier Hasse To Speak At Major Events In The U.S., Jamaica, Argentina

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial technology company centered on delivering actionable trading insights, is announcing its ... read more

GW Pharma's CBD Seizure Drug Epidiolex Approved In Europe As Adjunctive Therapy

In another milestone, cannabinoid-based drug maker GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) said Monday the European regulatory agency has given the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

BlackBerry Trades Lower On Q2 Earnings