John Legend To Promote Plus Products' New 100% Hemp CBD Line

Cannabis edibles producer Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTC: PLPRF) announced Tuesday the launch of its first-ever 100% hemp CBD product line with the support of musician and philanthropist John Legend.

Legend’s role in the partnership is to promote the company’s new hemp CBD product offering.

"I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time," Legend said in a statement

"I was drawn to the PLUS team because they're an innovative, family-run company, and they use science to deliver a consistent, high-quality product. I appreciate that they're committed to setting a high standard within an industry that has to date been fairly unregulated."

Plus Products also rolled out a collaboration with global sleep company Casper Sleep Inc. to present its melatonin- and CBD-infused SLEEP product.

"We’re always exploring new ways to improve sleep across the entire sleep arc — from sunset to sunrise," Neil Parikh, co-founder and CSO at Casper, said in a statement. "Like PLUS, we believe sleep is a key part of the wellness equation."

The companies are introducing CBD sleep gummies.

The new CBD line will consist of three products: Balance, with a blueberry flavor; Uplift, with a grapefruit flavor; and Sleep, with a blackberry tea flavor.

Plus Products has established its reputation by offering edibles that are consistent and precisely dosed, with high-quality extracts, CEO and co-founder Jake Heimark said in a statement.

"Our CBD line will build off that expertise, and the earned trust we’ve established, while offering a new experience for consumers designed to help them find their just right."

