Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SugarBud To Supply Adastra Labs With Dried Cannabis Flower, Trim
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR) said Monday it signed an agreement with Adastra Labs Holdings to supply dried flower and trim for use in extraction.

Per the agreement, SugarBud will provide Adastra with a minimum of 900,000 grams of dried cannabis flower and trim over the nine months, starting March 1, 2020.

“As an early stage, federally licensed producer of premium cannabis, we are excited to move forward with this partnership with Adastra. We believe that there is strength to be found through collaboration and this initial partnership with Adastra speaks volumes to our commitment to quality and industry confidence in our ability to execute,” John Kondrosky, CEO of SugarBud, said in a statement.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

SugarBud obtained cultivation license at the end of August, and it plans to end the first harvest in both grow rooms at the end of the last quarter this year, the company said.

"When it comes to extractions, the quality of the input material is paramount," said Andy Hale, CEO of Adastra. "Our partnership with SugarBud will provide us with high-quality cannabis that will be used to create premium extract products. This agreement represents a major milestone for Adastra as we enter the Canadian cannabis industry. We look forward to collaborating with the SugarBud team."

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$24.68
0.033
+ 0.13%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$18.19
-0.0101
- 0.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.06
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.21
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says 'I'm Cheering For Entrepreneurs'

The July decision by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) to oust co-founder and then-CEO Bruce Linton sent shockwaves through the cannabis industry. The ... read more

What Is The Future Of CBD Industry In The United States?

By Abraham Villegas. Just like the iPhone, CBD is one of those rare products that has made an explosive entrance into the marketplace. One day most of ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Shopify Falls After Pricing Share Offering