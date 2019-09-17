SugarBud To Supply Adastra Labs With Dried Cannabis Flower, Trim

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR) said Monday it signed an agreement with Adastra Labs Holdings to supply dried flower and trim for use in extraction.

Per the agreement, SugarBud will provide Adastra with a minimum of 900,000 grams of dried cannabis flower and trim over the nine months, starting March 1, 2020.

“As an early stage, federally licensed producer of premium cannabis, we are excited to move forward with this partnership with Adastra. We believe that there is strength to be found through collaboration and this initial partnership with Adastra speaks volumes to our commitment to quality and industry confidence in our ability to execute,” John Kondrosky, CEO of SugarBud, said in a statement.

SugarBud obtained cultivation license at the end of August, and it plans to end the first harvest in both grow rooms at the end of the last quarter this year, the company said.

"When it comes to extractions, the quality of the input material is paramount," said Andy Hale, CEO of Adastra. "Our partnership with SugarBud will provide us with high-quality cannabis that will be used to create premium extract products. This agreement represents a major milestone for Adastra as we enter the Canadian cannabis industry. We look forward to collaborating with the SugarBud team."