RavenQuest Enters Joint Venture To Produce THC-, CBD-Infused Teas

Canadian cannabis producer RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB) (OTC: RVVQF) said Monday it has entered a joint venture agreement with the Not-So-Gentle Tea Company to produce and sell THC- or CBD-infused teas and other beverages in Canada.

The Not-So-Gentle Tea Company has three blends: black, green and herbal.

“Not-So-Gentle Tea enters the cannabis space with a focused approach and the right partner. We are thrilled to enter this partnership with RavenQuest BioMed, a like-minded company who believes in delivering high quality, artisan-style products to discerning consumers," Ryan McClellan, the tea company's CEO, said in a statement.

RavenQuest shares were down 3.62% at 29 cents at the time of publication.