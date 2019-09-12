Market Overview

Balance CBD To Donate September Profits To Leonardo DiCaprio's Amazon Fund
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 12, 2019 2:13pm   Comments
Balance CBD To Donate September Profits To Leonardo DiCaprio's Amazon Fund
Balance CBD, a dvision of AAXLL Brands Co., announced Thursday that it will donate 100% of its September profits from the sale of its 10mg gummies to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance Amazon Forest Fund.

The company said it chose to donate profits from gummies because they are Balance CBD's top-selling product. 

The emergency Amazon Fund was created by DiCaprio, Laurene Powell and Brian Sheth in July with the basic commitment of $5 million, according to Balance CBD. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"I've been to the Amazon. Knowing not only the importance that it is for stabilizing climate, but the beauty of biodiversity and the cultures that live there, it's incredibly tragic," DiCaprio said in a statement, referring to the widespread fires that have decimated the Amazon in recent months. 

"I immediately felt depressed, and I felt that a lot of people that I connected with wanted to take action. That's why Earth Alliance, myself, and our partners Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth wanted to make an immediate contribution to start the ball rolling and do something proactive in hopes that other people get involved."

Balance CBD’s spokesperson commented on its desire to support the fund.  

"Protecting the earth is woven into our company ethos; all our products are organic and natural without any artificial ingredient. The emerging cannabis sector has been booming, and we are urging the entire industry to give back."

Photo courtesy of Balance CBD. 

Posted-In: Balance CBD CBD Leonardo DicaprioCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Smoke, But Don't Smell: CannabCo Says It's Developed Near-Odorless Cannabis

For those cannabis users who don’t appreciate the smell that stays with them after enjoying a good smoke, Canadian cannabis company CannabCo ... read more

The Dark Truth Behind The Recent Outbreak Of Vaping Related Illnesses

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The recent outbreak of vaping illnesses is the result of letting the ... read more

2019: A Year Of Cannabis M&A Deals

Anyone who closely follows the cannabis industry knows that it is experiencing unrivaled growth. The year is set to end with a 31.7% increase in annual ... read more
