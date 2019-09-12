Balance CBD To Donate September Profits To Leonardo DiCaprio's Amazon Fund

Balance CBD, a dvision of AAXLL Brands Co., announced Thursday that it will donate 100% of its September profits from the sale of its 10mg gummies to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance Amazon Forest Fund.

The company said it chose to donate profits from gummies because they are Balance CBD's top-selling product.

The emergency Amazon Fund was created by DiCaprio, Laurene Powell and Brian Sheth in July with the basic commitment of $5 million, according to Balance CBD.

"I've been to the Amazon. Knowing not only the importance that it is for stabilizing climate, but the beauty of biodiversity and the cultures that live there, it's incredibly tragic," DiCaprio said in a statement, referring to the widespread fires that have decimated the Amazon in recent months.

"I immediately felt depressed, and I felt that a lot of people that I connected with wanted to take action. That's why Earth Alliance, myself, and our partners Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth wanted to make an immediate contribution to start the ball rolling and do something proactive in hopes that other people get involved."

Balance CBD’s spokesperson commented on its desire to support the fund.

"Protecting the earth is woven into our company ethos; all our products are organic and natural without any artificial ingredient. The emerging cannabis sector has been booming, and we are urging the entire industry to give back."

Photo courtesy of Balance CBD.