Berkeley Patients Group Launches '$1MM For Good' Philanthropy Campaign As It Marks 20th Anniversary

The oldest cannabis dispensary in the U.S., Berkeley Patients Group, announced Wednesday it will celebrate its 20th anniversary in October by launching a campaign: "$1MM for Good."

The campaign's goal is to donate $1 million to 10 nonprofits in 10 years.

Berkeley Patients Group’s philosophy is to do good for their community, patrons and industry.

“The power of cannabis to improve people’s lives has been the driving force behind everything we do since BPG opened its doors in 1999,” Barbara Lee Étienne Fontán, co-founder and vice president of Berkeley Patients Group, said in a statement.

“We’ve always placed a laser focus on social responsibility and philanthropy, so this campaign not only perfectly reflects how we want to commemorate this important milestone, but also how we plan to be a model for the industry in this new era of legalization.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Berkeley Patients Group will host a celebration Oct. 1 during which it will provide each nonprofit partner with an initial $5,000 donation.

The nonprofits are the Battle Brothers Foundation, Berkeley Free Clinic, Women’s Cancer Resource Center, Supernova Women, Kingmakers of Oakland, Pacific Center, BOSS, Berkeley Humane, Planting Justice and La Peña Cultural Center.

“BPG is more than just a cannabis dispensary, it's a Berkeley institution," Jesse Arreguin, the city's mayor, said in a statement.

“As stewards of the cannabis industry for 20 years, BPG’s leadership team of activists has fought long and hard to provide safe and affordable access to quality medicine and life-enhancing services for Bay Area residents. Their long-standing history is a testament to its sincere dedication to the community they serve. We are thrilled to see them renew that commitment and are proud to be the home to one of California’s most reputable and successful dispensaries.”

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Photo via Wikimedia.