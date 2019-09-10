Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 10, 2019
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019 4:27pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares rose 18.01%, to close at $0.86.
  • CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares appreciated by 14.29%, to close at $0.24.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 10.12% to $15.23.
  • Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares increased by 10.19% to close at $6.81.
  • Leafbuyer Technologies (OTC: LBUY) shares advanced by 6.0% to $0.15.
  • Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares gained 5.92%, closing at $0.42.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 5.2%, closing at $142.30.

Losers

  • DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares declined by 13.49% ending the day at $0.72.
  • Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares fell 10.1% closing at $0.03.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares dropped by 7.5%, to close at $0.84.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares tumbled by 6.23% to $1.97.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTC: IMLFF) shares lost 5.24%, eventually closing at $0.30.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares slid by 3.45%, eventually closing at $0.73.
