Cansativa Becomes First European Company To Import Medical Cannabis From Australia
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019 12:33pm
Cansativa Becomes First European Company To Import Medical Cannabis From Australia
Frankfurt-based cannabis company, Cansativa GmbH said Tuesday it has struck a deal to import medical cannabis from Australia, making it the first European company to do that. Little Green Pharma supplied the test samples.

Cansativa is known for making cannabis import breakthroughs, as previously it became the first German company to obtain the approval to import medical cannabis from South America, the company said.

“Our new partner in Australia helps us to tackle the growing supply problems in the German market and secure the amount of deliveries necessary to meet the increasing demands by the patients. This is an important step in ensuring security of supply for patients in Germany, ” Benedikt Sons, Cansativa’s co-founder and co-managing director, said in a statement.

“Cansativa has aggregated a lot of know-how over the last year regarding process reliability, dealing with authorities, market structure, competition, and the necessary legal expertise. Just recently we successfully imported our first samples from Uruguay. With the Australian import, we once again underscore our ambition to provide security of supply through global sourcing. As a first mover of the whole industry, we make our contribution to a more professional and reliable market.”

Germany has legalized medical cannabis two years ago, and in that manner it has created one of the fastest-growing markets in Europe, the company said.

Fleta Solomon, Little Green Pharma’s managing director said the company is excited to reach the European market:

“We are thrilled to work on this proof of concept and that the first Australian products will soon touch European soil. Together with Cansativa we are about to finalize the supplier qualification for the European market.”

Posted-In: Cannabis News Eurozone Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
