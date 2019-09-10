Cansativa Becomes First European Company To Import Medical Cannabis From Australia

Frankfurt-based cannabis company, Cansativa GmbH said Tuesday it has struck a deal to import medical cannabis from Australia, making it the first European company to do that. Little Green Pharma supplied the test samples.

Cansativa is known for making cannabis import breakthroughs, as previously it became the first German company to obtain the approval to import medical cannabis from South America, the company said.

“Our new partner in Australia helps us to tackle the growing supply problems in the German market and secure the amount of deliveries necessary to meet the increasing demands by the patients. This is an important step in ensuring security of supply for patients in Germany, ” Benedikt Sons, Cansativa’s co-founder and co-managing director, said in a statement.

“Cansativa has aggregated a lot of know-how over the last year regarding process reliability, dealing with authorities, market structure, competition, and the necessary legal expertise. Just recently we successfully imported our first samples from Uruguay. With the Australian import, we once again underscore our ambition to provide security of supply through global sourcing. As a first mover of the whole industry, we make our contribution to a more professional and reliable market.”

Germany has legalized medical cannabis two years ago, and in that manner it has created one of the fastest-growing markets in Europe, the company said.

Fleta Solomon, Little Green Pharma’s managing director said the company is excited to reach the European market:

“We are thrilled to work on this proof of concept and that the first Australian products will soon touch European soil. Together with Cansativa we are about to finalize the supplier qualification for the European market.”

