Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canopy Rivers Portfolio Company Obtains Health Canada's R&D License To Develop Cannabis-Infused Beverages
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Canopy Rivers Portfolio Company Obtains Health Canada's R&D License To Develop Cannabis-Infused Beverages
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOFsaid Tuesday its portfolio company Herbert Works Ltd. has obtained Health Canada’s research and development license to develop cannabis-infused beverages.

"This announcement represents a significant milestone for Herbert Works as the company continues to move quickly toward the development of exceptional and widely appealing THC-infused beverages," Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers said in a statement.

"It's a timely achievement, as the next wave of cannabis legalization in Canada will unlock these new product offerings in a matter of months. We believe that Herbert Works is in a prime position to capitalize on the growth opportunities that 'Cannabis 2.0' presents for consumers that are eager to try cannabis in different formats."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Combining cannabis expertise and top-notch technology, Herbert Works creates products that answer to the consumer’s lifestyle needs.

Canopy Rivers is an investment platform that seeks investment opportunities in the cannabis industry. It owns 23% of the equity of Herbert Works on a diluted basis.

The company’s stock closed Monday at $1.87 per share.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Health Canada Herbert WorksCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNPOF)

Report By Deloitte, Nielsen And Headset Looks Into Cannabis Consumption In Canada
The Week In Cannabis: Moves From The DEA, FDA, USDA; New York Fashion Week; And Quarterly Reports
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, Store Openings And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Rallies Unexpectedly, Josh Kushner And Shane Victorino Join The Industry, And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

More Questions Than Answers For Huawei Export Controls